CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 11/8 roundup

Here are tonight’s pandemic notes:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: As with most nights, we start with the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*30,866 people have tested positive, up 451 from yesterday’s total

*811 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,639 people have been hospitalized, up 4 from yesterday’s total

*568,836 people have been tested, up 1,178 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 27,967/804/2,582/545,102.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 50.4 million cases and 1,256.000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

(added 12:35 am) RESTAURANT CLOSURE: Talarico’s in The Junction announced via social media Sunday that the restaurant is closed because “a family member of Talarico’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Talarico’s will be closed until all staff tests negative and the entire establishment has been sanitized.”

SURVEY – COVID-19 & TECHNOLOGY: A reminder from the state Health Department:

The University of Washington’s anonymous COVID-19 and Technology Survey closes Nov. 10. Information from the survey will be used to inform the launch of a technology designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It asks questions about technology, privacy, your activities at this time, and some demographic information, such as your employment and the number of people who live in your household. The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

TELL YOUR PANDEMIC STORY: Another reminder – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society still wants your pandemic diary entry, to help tell the story for future generations, of what life is like right now.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT? OR? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!