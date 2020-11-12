COVID CLOSURE: West Seattle Food Bank

Another closure just announced because of a positive COVID-19 test. We received this from West Seattle Food Bank executive director Fran Yeatts:

The West Seattle Food Bank will be closed for distribution today, Thursday, November 12. Last night we learned that a helper at the Food Bank tested positive for COVID-19. We’re not too concerned about exposure as all were wearing masks, socially distanced, and outside most of the time, but we do want to make sure we follow all protocols and keep everyone safe.

We will keep you all posted as we determine our operating status moving forward. Anyone needing food today can call 211 for additional resources.

We thank you all for your support and are truly sorry for any inconvenience this will cause anyone in the community. We will work diligently to reopen as quickly as possible.