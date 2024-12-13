WEEKEND PREVIEW: First-ever Delridge Winter Market on Saturday

Yet another one-of-a-kind holiday event to preview – the first-ever Delridge Winter Market is happening tomorrow, 11 am to 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). It’s presented by the same nonprofit organization that sponsors the summer/fall Delridge Farmers’ Market, African Community Housing and Development. You’ll find fresh, local food, baked goods, artisan crafts, and much more, offered by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-owned businesses – most of the market’s more than 40 vendors are listed here. Along with what’s offered for sale, you’ll also enjoy live music, and the market will offer what ACHD promises will be “a huge range of free resources including free massage, acupuncture, kids’ haircuts, and cooking demos.” And for those in need, as is the case with Delridge Farmers’ Market, the Delridge Winter Market will offer free bags of produce, first-come, first-served. (Thanks to ACHD for sponsoring WSB to get the word out further about the market.)