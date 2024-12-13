CITY REZONING PLAN: 1 week to comment. 3 things to know – new city meeting, Morgan Q&A, Fauntleroy ‘call to action’

Three notes tonight, with one week to go until the December 20th deadline for comments on the city’s rezoning proposals (on which we first reported two months ago):

CITY’S ONLINE ‘INFO SESSION’: An online informational meeting last night had some technical trouble, so the city has scheduled one last “virtual info session” about the rezoning plan for Tuesday (December 17), 5:30-7:30 pm. Here’s the link.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION MEETING: Last night’s Morgan Community Association-organized meeting at High Point Library filled the meeting room there with more than 50 people. No presentation, but the meeting did include two Q&A sections, with MoCA president Deb Barker answering most questions. While the rest of the meeting just involved people milling around city infosheets on the walls (you can look up Morgan or other neighborhoods’ proposed changes here), we did record both sections of Q&A:

The zoning changes by neighborhood for City Council District 1 – which includes West Seattle – can be seen here.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION’S CALL TO ACTION: Another West Seattle neighborhood group, the Fauntleroy Community Association, has launched a last-minute letter-writing campaign in opposition to some of the proposed rezoning. They contend that the changes “would harm our neighborhood.” Their campaign includes two templates for potential letters to the city – one with prewritten statements of concern, the other in which you can voice your own concerns about the plan. Or, scroll down the city’s main page to see how to comment, whatever you think about the proposals.