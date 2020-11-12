UPDATE: Governor Inslee, Trudi Inslee address state on COVID-19

5:30 PM: Just under way in Olympia, Governor Jay Inslee and the state’s first lady Trudi Inslee have a message for you about the surging COVID-19 pandemic. Watch live (and later, archived) above; we’ll add notes as it goes.

“We have to rethink the holidays,” he begins, saying his family will share the holidays “virtually.” But, he promises, “we’re only going to have to do this once … We’re optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever. But this year, it’s just too dangerous.” Scrapping plans to gather in person “is an act of love,” he says. “Please don’t gather with people outside your household … Our weekly number of COVID cases has doubled in the past two weeks … We’re in a time of exponential growth.” He says some “further measures” to tamp down the pandemic will be announced “in the past few days,” but right now, he says, what you do in your personal life matters the most.

“We’re all fatigued, and it’s OK to feel not OK right now,” Trudi Inslee says. The governor urges “difficult conversations” with relatives if that’s what it takes. “This is a temporary situation … we WILL get back to normal,” he reiterates.

They conclude the 7-minute address by thanking everyone in the state for “having (each other’s) back.”