COVID CLOSURE: Mashiko reports ‘exposure to a family member’

Another West Seattle restaurant has announced a temporary closure. Just posted by Mashiko in The Junction:

Unfortunately Mashiko will be closing temporarily. We have had a COVID exposure to a family member and will not reopen until everyone gets tested and the results come back negative. Stay safe everyone and hopefully we will see you soon.

Thanks for the tips on this. It’s at least the fourth local restaurant with a temporary closure since Sunday (after Talarico’s, Zeeks, and Haymaker).