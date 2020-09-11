WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arson investigation; garage break-in; car prowl

Three incidents to report:

ARSON INVESTIGATION: This is happening right now at California/Charlestown; SFD has been investigating, and police have just been dispatched. A worker from a nearby business texted this moments before we hard that dispatch:

Fire call in alley between California and 44th off Charlestown. Someone lit the fence on fire. The fire was started with a beer bottle and paper then put it on the fence. Our front desk staff ran out there w the fire extinguisher to help put it out. Description of person who lit the fire in case you see her… Heavy female with green jacket and shorts – 5 ft 1-3 in and 150-175 lbs

Call 911 if you have any information.

GARAGE BREAK-IN: From Brandon: “The garage at The Verge Condos on Harbor Ave SW was broken into. Someone went into the storage area with an electric or gas-powered metal cutter. Sliced through the main lock and then went one by one cutting through each of the storage units. And then a window was broken out of a car in garage.”

(added 3:09 pm) CAR PROWL: From Iris: