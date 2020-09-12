CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 9/12 roundup

In the middle of a weekend with two big reasons to stay home, here are tonight’s virus-crisis notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*20,800 people have tested positive, 101 more than yesterday

*743 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*2,294 people have been hospitalized, unchanged from yesterday

*396,731 people have been tested, 7,272 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 20,165/734/2,259/379,793.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, checking the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 41 positive test results were reported; 43 in the 2 weeks before that; 62 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 28.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 920,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Peru (India has moved up to #2 in the past week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: 10 am-3 pm Sunday outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Starting this month, Alki UCC is inviting our generous neighbors to bring donations of school supplies and men’s casual/work clothing as well as non-perishable food. We’re accepting all school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Suggestions include backpacks, #2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, lined paper, glue, small scissors, colored pens, writing notebooks and colored paper. Donations of clean, new or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. There is a constant and growing demand for denim apparel, khaki’s, hoodies, tee shirts, sweatshirts, clean underwear, socks, shoes and all kinds of outerwear for the fall and winter. Please … NO dress shirts, sport coats or suits. Food donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. All contributions benefit our vulnerable neighbors in need.

FIRST DRIVE-IN CHURCH SERVICE TOMORROW: Despite the smoke, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church plans to go ahead with what so far as we know will be West Seattle’s first COVID-era drive-in church service, 9 am tomorrow.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!