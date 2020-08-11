WEDNESDAY: 34th District Democrats meet

Our area’s largest political group meets online tomorrow night (Wednesday, August 12), and if you want to attend, you need to register. The 34th District Democrats‘ agenda is previewed here, and you’ll find the registration link on that same page. Agenda toplines include a vote on whether to endorse state Referendum 90 regarding sex education in schools, and a discussion of King County charter amendments that are going to voters in November. The meeting starts at 7 pm.