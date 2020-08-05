TRAFFIC ALERT: SW Genesee closure starts Friday morning

A major closure is coming up as part of the Delridge Way work paving the way for converting Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line – and SDOT has clarified the hours: SW Genesee St will be closed between 25th Ave SW and Delridge Way SW, 9 am Friday (August 7) until 5 am Monday (August 10). During the weekend closure, crews might work as late as 10 pm, SDOT says. The Delridge Community Center parking lot entrance on Delridge south of SW Genesee will also be closed to vehicle access for what SDOT describes as “several weekends,” starting this Friday night. It will be accessible on weekdays.