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VIDEO: Fourth of July Alki reminder of what ‘the values of Lady Liberty’ are all about

July 4, 2026 6:39 pm
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 |   Alki Statue of Liberty | Holidays | West Seattle news

(Photo sent by Steve McWilliams)

Those are some of the Lady Liberty Project volunteers who came to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza at noontime today for a demonstration/presentation that began with a solemn procession, morphed into a dance party, and concluded with the recitation of The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus, the poem on a plaque at the real Statue of Liberty in New York. If you weren’t at Alki to see this, watch this video by Clay Eals to see how it unfolded:

The Lady Liberty Project describes itself as “a collaboration of friends who want to inform, inspire, and ignite awareness of the values of Lady Liberty with music, dance, poetry, stories and song.”

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