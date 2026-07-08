FOLLOWUP: Not quite ‘move-in time’ at new Alki Elementary School

(WSB photo, Monday, 59th SW side of new Alki ES)

Though the previous update had said Seattle Public Schools was hoping to start “move-in” at the new Alki Elementary School this week, it’s going to be a little while longer, according to an update today:

Our team is focused on the last elements of the interior work: final cleaning, punch list

items, commissioning the heating and ventilation systems, commissioning the automated doors and security systems,

and completing the remaining work at Whale Tail Park.

We anticipate that the building will get its final inspection and approval by the City of Seattle in mid-July.

Reminder: the South Alki Playground will remain under construction throughout the summer.