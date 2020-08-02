DELRIDGE PROJECT: Road work for the coming week, including closures and night work

The Delridge road work to pave the way for RapidRide H Line continues. Here’s what SOOT says is ahead this week, in all three zones:

Upcoming closures

Temporary weekend street closure at SW Genesee St and Delridge Way SW

For the weekends of August 7-9 and August 14-16, please expect no through access to Delridge Way SW from

SW Genesee St while crews reconstruct half of the intersection

SW Genesee St will be closed between 25th Ave SW and Delridge Way SW

The closure will be from Friday at 9 PM to Monday at 5 AM and work hours will not be past 10 PM

Local access to SW Genesee St will be maintained from SW Avalon Way, drivers will not be able to cut through to Delridge Way SW

Drivers will need to detour at SW Andover St or SW Findlay St to get to and from Delridge Way SW

Route 50 will detour from Delridge Way SW to SW Avalon Way. Please visit King County Metro’s website for more information on rider alerts.

Sidewalk closures and detours between SW Orchard St and Sylvan Way SW

The sidewalk on the west side of Delridge Way SW is closed for construction. Please follow posted detour signs.

People walking will need to cross at the marked intersections at SW Myrtle St or SW Holden St

Access to some driveways at or near the SW Orchard St intersection may be impacted. Businesses will be open during construction and access will maintained at other driveways.

Rescheduled to the weekend of August 7 – August 9

Driveway closure for the northern parking lot at the Delridge Community Center

Next weekend, we will begin demolishing and rebuilding the driveway into the parking lot entrance between SW Genesee St and SW Oregon St

People driving will not be able to access the parking lot for several weekends starting August 8. You will be able to access the parking lot on weekdays.

Please plan to park in the southern parking lot near SW Alaska St during our closure

You may access this parking lot by taking 26th Ave SW to SW Alaska St

Overnight waterline improvements at SW Genesee St and SW Edmunds St

We will work overnight in collaboration with Seattle Public Utilities to connect pipes at the SW Genesee St and SW Edmunds St intersections on Delridge Way SW from Thursday, August 6 to Saturday, August 8

You can expect pipe cutting, steel plates, and trucks near SW Genesee St and SW Edmunds St

Ongoing closures

Temporary driveway closures near 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW

Expect intermittent delays to driveway access. Driveways will be covered with a steel plate when work is not occurring.

We will work our way south towards SW Thistle St in the next few weeks. Properties will be notified in advance of this work occurring.

Temporary access restrictions at 24th Ave SW/SW Graham St near the Longfellow Creek Greenspace

We are excavating a trench across 24th Ave SW/SW Graham St to complete utility work in the roadway

Access to 24th Ave SW, 25th Ave SW and SW Graham St will be interrupted during this work

If you need to exit at 24th Ave SW onto Delridge Way SW, please plan for delays of up to 30 minutes to exit and enter your street during working hours

You can coordinate with crews onsite to have a steel plate placed over the work area as needed to allow access

New work by zone

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

Paving work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

Foundation and sidewalk work will begin Monday August 8

Demolition work from SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St

Starting next week, we will be paving the roadway on the west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Alaska St, SW Oregon St, and SW Genesee St

Driveways between SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St will be temporarily impacted while we complete this work

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

We will be demolishing the sidewalk between SW Orchard and SW Sylvan St on the west side of the street. Please follow posted detour signs at SW Myrtle St