Remembering Mark Hagstrand Thomas, 1950-2020

Family and friends are sharing this remembrance:

Mark H. Thomas died July 27, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia, a debilitating disease that attacks the spirit and body.

He was born April 27, 1950 in Munich, Germany as a military dependent. Growing up, his family was stationed in various places including Salzburg, Okinawa, and Frankfort before returning to West Seattle in 1961.

He attended Madison and West Seattle High graduating in 1968. In 1972 he completed a BS in Geology from Western Washington College. The majority of career was in the moving and storage industry, retiring as the General Manager for Continental Van Lines in 2013. Mark loved to cook, fish, and, especially, entertain friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 33 years, brother Raymond (Terry) Thomas, daughter Nica Tovey, and 2 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to your favorite charity. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.