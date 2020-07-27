WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Second stabilization platform in place

As of early this morning, a second work platform is in place under the four-months-closed West Seattle Bridge. The first one went up a week ago; in a meeting Thursday, SDOT managers mentioned another one was set to be moved into place today, so we went out to check. It’s east of the first one, and it’s for crews with stabilization contractor Kraemer North America. As explained by SOOT here, “The platforms will allow the team to safely access the exterior of the bridge girders to work on measures intended to slow cracking – this includes wrapping sections with carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (and) adding external post-tensioning tendons, and releasing the bearings at Pier 18.”