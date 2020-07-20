WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Milestone for stabilization work

(WSB photos)

A lot of the work that’s been happening toward stabilizing the West Seattle Bridge has been out of view – unless you have a view of the bridge deck. As of this morning, here’s something you can see from under the bridge too. We’ve been reporting that a platform would be hoisted from a barge for placement under the bridge, with SDOT saying last week that it would happen early this week – and here it is.

For perspective, here’s a view from the east Admiral slope:

This will give crews access for work detailed by SDOT here. As they’ve explained, the stabilization work (by contractor Kraemer North America) must be done regardless of whether the city decides to repair or replace the bridge.

P.S. The next West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting is this Wednesday, noon-2:30 pm. We’ll publish the link as soon as we get it. Also – have you answered the Reconnect West Seattle survey(s) yet?