TRAFFIC & TRANSIT: Friday notes, 18th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:12 AM: It’s Friday; the 123rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

CLOSURE

No 1st Ave. S. Bridge closure scheduled tonight, but nearby, it’s another all-weekend closure for S. Michigan between East Marginal Way S. and 4th Ave S., 9 pm tonight to 5 am Monday, for utility work and restoration. (The next NB 1st Ave. S. Bridge closure is 10 pm Sunday to 5 am Monday.)

ROAD WORK

Major work continues on Delridge Way as road-rebuilding and utility work continue for the RapidRide H Line conversion project – here’s what crews are working on this week.

TRAFFIC

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). The camera is back:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Back to its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.