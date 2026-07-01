WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alleged wire thief arrested on bridge, charged with three felonies

2:12 PM: Wire theft has been affecting the West Seattle Bridge lights off and on for years. Today, Seattle Police announced an arrest. Above is a police photo showing what they say was the suspect pretending to be a Seattle City Light employee. Here’s their summary, with more photos:

A 47-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he impersonated a Seattle City Light employee while trying to steal copper wire from the West Seattle Bridge.

At about 1:16 a.m. June 27, an officer was conducting proactive DUI patrol when he drove past a man standing in the narrow shoulder of the westbound lanes on the bridge deck looking toward the water. Believing the man was possibly trying to commit suicide, the officer exited the bridge and reentered on the eastbound side. Taking a closer look at the man, the officer saw him rolling up what appeared to be wire. The officer managed to get back on the westbound side of the bridge so he could talk to the man. It was then when he saw the man carrying several spools of copper.

When the officer asked the man what he was doing the man, said he was a Seattle City Light employee. He claimed he was repairing bridge lights because of a “snag.

The man could not provide city identification. He only said he had worked for the city for about two months. The officer asked where his colleagues and work trucks were the man said they should be with him on the bridge.

The investigation revealed the man had been cutting and stealing wire from the bridge lights. Officers said he had heavy duty wire cutters, a flashlight, a screwdriver, and other hand tools on him. Police also found methamphetamine and an illegal fixed blade throwing knife.

The suspect was transported to the Southwest Precinct and placed in a holding cell. He continued telling officers that he had been a Seattle City Light employee for approximately two months.

Seattle City Light later confirmed that it had no personnel working on the bridge that morning.

The 47-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of criminal impersonation, theft, malicious mischief and carrying a dangerous weapon.