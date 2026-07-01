Here’s why King County is having a hearing about selling a West Seattle beach house

(Photo from kingcounty.gov)

A beachfront house just north of Cove Park has long been planned to be the construction office for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock rebuild. But first, the county – which has owned it since its own project in the area – is selling it to the state, and has to have a public hearing about that. Here’s the announcement sent to us this afternoon:

The Metropolitan King County Council will hold a hearing on July 14 at 1:30 pm to gather public comment on a proposed Ordinance that would allow King County to sell a parcel of land to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The property is located at 8923 Fauntleroy Way SW, in the City of Seattle, parcel number 3524039112.

Copies of the proposed Ordinance are available upon request from the Clerk of the King County Council, Room 1200, King County Courthouse, 516 Third Ave., Seattle, WA 98104, or by calling 206-296-1020. The ordinance is also available online at www.kingcounty.gov/council/clerk.aspx by searching for proposed ordinance number 2026-0128.

A public hearing on the proposal to transfer will be held before the full Council at the King County Courthouse, Room 1001, on July 14 at 1:30 pm.