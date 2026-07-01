DEVELOPMENT: ~200-apartment Harbor Avenue SW project still moving forward, provided one key thing happens

(WSB photo)

It’s been two years since we last mentioned the latest in a long line of proposals for 3257 Harbor Avenue SW [map] – which in turn was half a year after we first noticed it, and detailed the site’s history.

The developer behind that proposal, Bode, is still pursuing it, we’ve learned. We got more information on the current status of the project in an email exchange with Bode rep Rae Hendricks. Bode already has two apartment complexes in West Seattle, at 2222 SW Barton and 3050 SW Avalon Way, so this would be their third. Hendricks says the Harbor Avenue project turns on whether the city will grant a “street vacation for what is technically part of SW City View, “an undeveloped right-of-way that divides the site. This site is likely only feasible after vacating this street. … We have received positive community feedback and are optimistic about the request being granted.” (Street vacations, as you know if you remember coverage of some past West Seattle projects, ultimately require City Council approval.)

As for the current overview of what Bode is proposing: “We are expecting about 200 units total, with a mix of studios, 1-bed, and 2-bed types. This is still in flux as we work through the design and permitting processes. We do not have any off-street parking as of now, but we are aiming to support both cyclist and pedestrian infrastructure around the site. The project has a private bike storage space with ample bike parking spaces, as well as a public repair station, temporary bike parking, and water fountains for the community to utilize. We are also proposing to widen the sidewalk on SW Harbor Ave along the property to about double what it is now.”

If the street vacation is approved, Hendricks told WSB, “then we will move forward into building permitting” and construction would likely follow in a year to a year and a half.

With so many other projects on hold, we asked, why is this company able to keep building? Hendricks replied, “Living Bode is in a unique position because we are a vertically integrated firm that can mitigate cost through the entire process of developing, designing, building, and post-construction ownership. We also are working with enabling capital providers such as Amazon to help mitigate some of the risks in the current market.”

The company has more than 20 properties, according to its website. You can check in on the process for this one here.