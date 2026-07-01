FOURTH OF JULY 2026: Here’s where Seattle Parks will leave the lights on longer

(2024 reader photo of fireworks damage on Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex turf)

Here’s the annual announcement from Seattle Parks – we’ve excised the non-local parks:

Seattle Parks and Recreation will turn on field lighting on ballfields throughout the city on the evening of Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 to protect the surfaces. The ballfield lights will be turned on at approximately 9 PM.

The lights will be turned on to discourage the use of fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in the city of Seattle and will destroy the artificial turf on the fields or surrounding facilities. The approximate replacement cost for the synthetic surface based on per average full-size field (110,000 square feet) is $1.2 million. All the fields have been renovated in the past several years and benefit field users including soccer, football, baseball, ultimate frisbee and lacrosse.

The fields will be monitored from 9 PM to 3 AM

Lights at the following synthetic fields will be turned off at 3 AM on July 3 and 4:

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW

Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW

South Park Playfield, 8319 8th Ave S

Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Avenue SW

Lights will be turned off at the following grass fields at 11 PM on July 3 and 4:

West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Ave. SW