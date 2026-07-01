UPDATE: Helicopter over White Center after gunfire; suspect arrested

2:43 PM: Lots of questions about Guardian One over White Center. King County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a report of gunfire. We don’t know yet whether anyone was hurt. The reports are centered in the 12th/106th vicinity.

3:10 PM: No one injured, KCSO has confirmed, explaining they responded to “reports of what is possibly a reckless shooting in the 10000 block of 16th Ave SW. Guardian 1 is up trying to locate a suspect.”

3:22 PM: KCSO has arrested a suspect, so the response will be winding down. KCSO SWAT officers were part of the response.

3:34 PM: Deputies are looking for casings from the initial gunfire – which may have happened at multiple locations. So far they’ve reported nine 9mm casings, though we didn’t hear exactly where.