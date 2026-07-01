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UPDATE: Helicopter over White Center after gunfire; suspect arrested

July 1, 2026 2:43 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | West Seattle news | White Center

2:43 PM: Lots of questions about Guardian One over White Center. King County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a report of gunfire. We don’t know yet whether anyone was hurt. The reports are centered in the 12th/106th vicinity.

3:10 PM: No one injured, KCSO has confirmed, explaining they responded to “reports of what is possibly a reckless shooting in the 10000 block of 16th Ave SW. Guardian 1 is up trying to locate a suspect.”

3:22 PM: KCSO has arrested a suspect, so the response will be winding down. KCSO SWAT officers were part of the response.

3:34 PM: Deputies are looking for casings from the initial gunfire – which may have happened at multiple locations. So far they’ve reported nine 9mm casings, though we didn’t hear exactly where.

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2 Replies to "UPDATE: Helicopter over White Center after gunfire; suspect arrested"

  • Gill & Alex July 1, 2026 (5:18 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Tracy & crew for your coverage.  Was wondering what was going on out on my daily walk in White Center.  Checked here and there it is.  Hope no one got hit by a bullet.

  • Keenan July 1, 2026 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    So we’re all just cool with the local police having armored personnel carriers with teams of guys in body armor with scoped long guns and night vision goggles?  They need all that stuff to keep the peace between you, me, and my neighbors?

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