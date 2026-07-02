COUNTDOWN: Two days until West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade! Here’s the newest info

Just two days until hundreds of West Seattle’s youngest residents will parade through the streets of North Admiral with their families, as the Admiral Neighborhood Association again presents the West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade. We’ve checked in with parade coordinators for the newest info:

>Gina Topp (SPS School Board President, Admiral resident, and owner of Mission Cantina) will kick off the parade.

–Kavya Bhatkar (age 10), a School of Rock student, will sing the anthem.

-Title sponsors for the parade are: Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care and Holy Rosary.

-Food available for purchase including:

Seattle Pops

West Seattle Grounds

Where Ya at Matt

Empanadas El Pachi

La La Lemonade

Seattle Sorbet

Hawk Dogs

Sugar & Spoon

The parade starts at 10 am Saturday from 45th SW and SW Sunset, heads west on Sunset for a bit, turns south and then east, ending at Hamilton Viewpoint Park for a post-parade celebration with sack races, activity booths, the aforementioned food/treat vendors, and if they’re not called away to an emergency, an SFD truck to see. No RSVP or registration required to be in the parade – just show up (non-motorized bikes, trikes, scooters, strollers, etc., welcome, or just walk).