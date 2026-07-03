Do homeowners need a ‘Do Not Solicit’ list to fend off unwanted purchase offers?

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

At its next meeting, a City Council committee will continue considering a proposal targeting unwanted solicitations for homeowners to ell their property.

The Housing, Arts, and Civil Rights Committee‘s special meeting this week included discussion of an ordinance that would establish a “Do Not Solicit” list, allowing people to opt out of being contacted regarding selling their property.

The legislation was introduced by citywide Councilmember Dionne Foster as a means of stopping the “calls and incessant visits” that have been causing some longtime Seattle residents anxiety and angst. It also works to prevent homeowners from unintentionally selling their homes well under market value.

“We are seeking to protect people’s peace of mind, but also their existing wealth,” Foster said. “As well as people’s opportunity to take advantage of what they already own.”

Foster’s office has implemented a survey gathering information from Seattle residents regarding the “frequency and impact of unwanted solicitations from real estate professionals and wholesalers.” She detailed some survey participants explaining they felt “hunted” and “circled by vultures.”

In these cases, solicitation can take the form of mail, oral communication, or electronic communication. It encompasses attempting to purchase, acquire any interest, or convey residential property, according to the presentation given by analyst Jennifer Labreque.

Penalties for violation of the “Do Not Solicit” list include a $1,000 for a first violation, and $2,000 for any subsequent violation occurring within 12 months.

The list would be maintained and penalties enforced by the Seattle Office of Civil Rights. If passed, the legislation will go into effect on June 1, 2027.

Some concerns were raised by councilmembers surrounding getting the word out about the program – resulting in its underutilization. Additionally, actually being able to identify solicitors and being able to enforce the ordinance.

“We need to be just as aggressive as the people on the other side,” said Chukundi Salisbury, a panel member from Black Legacy Homeowners. The legislation would need to be reiterative – adapted to combat solicitors who would seek ways to work around the policy.

Salisbury emphasized that the work leading up to this initiative is not new, referencing his “This House is Not For Sale” campaign from 2020. He stressed that residents finally need to have the “no” mean something.

Real estate agents raised concerns during the meeting’s public-comment section, asking that the city exempt agents from the legislation. Angie Mykel wanted to emphasize the difference between licensed agents and wholesalers “making money in the margins.” Overall though, the response to the proposed ordinance was positive.

The proposal is currently planned to be on the agenda for the next Housing, Arts, and Civil Rights Committee meeting on July 8th. You can submit comments to councilmembers or sign up for public comment at the next committee meeting using this link.