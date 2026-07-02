FOLLOWUP: Another step toward rebuilding long-closed Jack Block Park pier

(WSB photo, 2021)

Five months ago, we checked in on the status of the plan to rebuild the long-closed public walking pier at Jack Block Park, the port-owned park at 2130 Harbor SW. We learned, among other things, that the replacement wouldn’t likely be ready before late 2029, and that it could cost up to $14 million. Both those numbers have since gotten smaller. Today, we got an update from Northwest Seaport Alliance spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh Babst, who pointed out that the project is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting of the NWSA Managing Members (the combined Seattle and Tacoma Port Commissions). They’ll be voting to spend the next $2 million on the project, which is now projected at a total cost of $9.5 million. Here’s what else she told us:

At the July 7 NWSA Managing Members (Ports of Seattle and Tacoma Commissions) meeting, staff will seek authorization to move forward with finalizing design for the Jack Block Park Pier Replacement project. This work will demolish the existing pier, construct a new pier, repair the adjacent plaza, and expand potential uses with additional park features. The upcoming action before the Managing Members will seek full project design funds and permitting; construction authorization funds will be requested when design and permitting are nearing completion. As previously shared, the pier at Jack Block Park has been deemed to have no remaining service life and has been closed to the public for safety. Further exploration of alternatives led to a design concept that includes moving the pier location eastward; this cost-effective design solution will deliver environmental and public experience advantages. There is also significant deterioration within the adjacent plaza. Several years ago, public engagement identified this as an opportunity to undertake additional park improvements, which will include the construction of a picnic pavilion and/or other small improvements such as interpretive signage. Full delivery of this project is estimated for Q2, 2029.

Here’s the document detailing the action going before the commissioners on Tuesday; this page has the full agenda link as well as how to watch.