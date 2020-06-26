With signage – and some humor – South Park begs drivers to slow down

South Park isn’t waiting for SDOTs “mitigation plan” to take action to try to slow down traffic detouring through the neighborhood because of the West Seattle Bridge closure. The photos were sent by Robin Schwartz, who explains:

Folks are VERY concerned with speeding, especially on side streets. We are working on immediate/free actions to raise awareness and impede speeding. The (next) photo is a planter put up in “bump-out/curb bulb” at 5-way intersection [just southwest of the bridge]. Cars and trucks have begun driving right through it so we are trying to block it. The rest of the pictures are “slow down” signs that we will put putting up around the neighborhood on Saturday.

South Park is one of the areas that will get a list of projects to vote on starting July 6th as part of a “neighborhood traffic-mitigation plan” related to the WS Bridge closure – the other three are Georgetown, SODO, and Highland Park/Roxhill/South Delridge/Riverview.

P.S. Here’s what South Park neighborhood advocates requested in a letter to the city two months ago.