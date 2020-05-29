DEVELOPMENT: Land-use approval for 5 ‘cottages’ in South Delridge

(Google Maps Street View photo of site, August 2019)

A unique redevelopment project in South Delridge has just gotten land-use approval. Earlier this year, we briefly mentioned the five “cottages” proposed to replace an old house at 9224 20th SW (map). The project documents show the site owner told the city he planned to rent the small 2-story houses rather than sell them, and that two would be “affordable” to satisfy the HALA-Mandatory Housing Affordability requirements of the site. Otherwise, documents say, the property owner would expect to pay a fee of almost $30,000 in lieu of having affordable units. Five offstreet-parking spaces are planned. The city approval document is here; the notice explaining how to appeal is here.