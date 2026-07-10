SUMMER FEST: What year-round local businesses tell us they’re offering in The Junction this weekend

West Seattle Sumer Fest has 200 vendors this year – but also dozens of year-round local businesses, so we published an open call for info on what they’re up to for festival weekend. Here are the ones we’ve heard from so far, in reverse alphabetical order:

TIP TOP ICE CREAM

Tip Top Ice Cream will be at Summer Fest all weekend with our New Zealand style real-fruit ice cream, and we’re excited that it’s a chance for people from all over West Seattle to visit us in the Junction, since our home base is usually over at Highland Park Corner Store. We’ll be serving out of the Sweet Ride, our branded ice cream bike, with a full lineup of blended ice cream cups and chocolate chipwiches. And for folks who stock up, if you buy 4 items we’ll toss in a free Tip Top coin purse.

THE WORKS SEATTLE (new Junction business)

We’ll be outside the new shop all weekend (4540 California, the old e-bike space). We’ll have hands-on maker bar projects along with our DIY Kits and retail: – Friday painted pots + succulents ($10)

– Saturday kids keychains ($10) and adult bag charms ($20)

– Sunday mason jar magnets ($5)

THE SUMMERLAND (moving to The Junction)

We’re opening our doors during West Seattle Summer Fest, and we’d love to meet you. Step into the lobby, take a peek inside our new space, claim your free class, and grab a Summerland sticker while you’re here. 📍 4411 California Ave SW, suite 100

(across from the Post Office) across from Main Stage Saturday, July 11 | 11 AM–6 PM

Sunday, July 12 | 10 AM–5 PM Whether you’ve been following our journey or are just discovering us for the first time, this is the perfect chance to see what The Summerland is all about.

PRIMORDIAL SOUP (festival booth 159)

I am a West Seattle artist, and Summerfest will be my first outdoor festival debut. I work full time as a West Seattle Special Education Instructional Assistant, and so getting Primordial Soup has been a labor of love over the past few years. Primordial Soup is focused on nature and creatures, with the aim to stray into mythos and the mystic in the near future. I am a solo artist, and everything at Summerfest will have been directly handmade or designed by me. Over the years, I have had a variety of jobs including being a head art teacher in Tokyo, Japan, a graphic designer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and an animator/background artist for various projects including award-winning ‘Marcel: King of Tervuren” by Tom Schroeder. As a result of these wonderful experiences, I have a large interest in many forms of art. I focus currently in watercolor painting, wax art, linocut, illustration, woodburning, and am re-visiting clay.

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

We’ll have a book sale on selected titles Friday-Sunday (out in the lobby) and all Taschen Bibliotcheca Art Books are 30% off.

FOURTH EMERALD GAMES (4517 California SW)

For this weekend only, get a three-day gaming pass for only $35 dollars! Come and play Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, Wii, N64, Gamecube, and so much more for one low price ALL WEEKEND! Gaming Raffle! Our booth (right outside our window) will host a raffle you can enter for $5. You could win fabulous prizes like free Pokemon games, party rentals, tournament entries, and more! But for $2 more, you can participate in our raffle challenge! Beat a video-gaming challenge of our choice and you can win up to five raffle entries! Wild Pokemon have been spotted in business all over the Junction! Help us catch ’em all in Safari Junction! This Pokemon-themed scavenger hunt is available for FREE and may even net you some sweet Pokemon goodies! Our Gemathon tournament is happening on July 11! Come and compete in three different games — Mario Kart Wii, Pokken Tournament, and Halo — and prove you’ve got what it takes! The winner will receive a prize pack courtesy of us!

Register now! https://www.start.gg/tournament/the-fourth-emerald-anniversary-gemathon/details Prize Pack Includes:

30% off of a brand-new NINTENDO SWITCH 2

3 months of Chaotix Crew – Silver Tier Membership

$50 Gift card to Fourth Emerald Games

2 free Day Passes to Fourth Emerald Games for you and a friend

DARBY WINERY (SW Alaska just west of California)

Glass Pour Specials at the Darby Winery Tasting Room in The Junction…

Rosé on Tap … $8/gl

Rosé of Cabernet Franc … $10/gl

White Wine By the Glass… $10/gl

Reds on Tap … $12/gl

Junction – $14/gl

Rosé Spritz – $12/gl | $10/gl (members) (we are offering glass pours and bottle service only for the weekend (no tastings) and we have a patio set up going ALL SummerFest Weekend too 4 Bottle Pack Specials:

Porch Pack – 4 bottles of white/rosé wine for $99 ($89 for members) – a $118 value

Grill Pack – 4 bottles (1 white wine/3 red wine) for $110 ($98 for members) – a $130 value Our Summer Fest Hours:

Fri: 1-9 pm

Sat: 12-9 pm

Sun: 12-5 pm As a sponsor of the West Seattle Summer Fest our wine is also featured in the Beer Garden and the Food Park (Porch)

CORNER POCKET (downstairs off California SW just north of SW Alaska)

Corner Pocket will be having daily raffles.

You get one raffle ticket with every drink purchase to go toward that day’s raffle. Friday night:

10:00 p.m. raffle Saturday night:

10:00 p.m. raffle with grand prize of a Sierra Nevada yeti cooler Sunday night

8:00 p.m. raffle All weekend long $7 Sierra Nevada summerfest drafts Plus other drink specials

As well as free Seattle-themed trivia Sunday and free pool all day on Sunday

AVEA GLOW

Avea Glow is a local, sustainable, all-natural handcrafted skincare brand. While we do not yet have a physical storefront, I am a West Seattle Junction resident, and all of our products are made locally here. We’ll be at the Fest all weekend near the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Alaska St, right in front of Junction 47 Apartments, with our handcrafted vegan body melts and elixirs. To make the experience even more fun, we’ll have complimentary refreshing drink specials inspired by our signature scents to help customers cool down during the hot festival days. We’re also planning a few in-person specials, including a prize wheel with discounts, free stickers, and other small giveaways. We’d love for festival attendees to stop by, enjoy a refreshing scent-inspired drink, try our products, and learn more about Avea Glow.

Any other year-round West Seattle businesses – whether bricks-and-mortar or Junction booth-based – got info to share? Email us ASAP, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!