Summer Fest and more on the list for your West Seattle Friday!

Today’s marquee event, of course, is West Seattle Summer Fest, day 1. Here’s what’s where:

Festival hours today are 1 pm to 8 pm (with main-stage music running later). We’ll be on site in the Info Booth reporting on the festival all three days as usual. In the meantime, here are key links:

Music lineups (main stage, starting at 4 pm, and The Big Dark Corner, starting at 6 pm)

Vendor lineup

Food and drink info

Kids Zone info (including Saturday’s Teen Night event)

See you at Summer Fest! Now, here’s what else is on the peninsula list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOPE SCHOOL RUMMAGE SALE: 10 am-1 pm at the north campus – info in our calendar listing. (4100 SW Genesee)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

MOON ROOM SALE: Today, Saturday, and Sunday in honor of the festival weekend!

Moon Room Summer Fest Sale!

Friday July 10- Sunday July 12

15% off In Person & Online

Moon Room (WSB sponsor) is open 11 am-6 pm today at 5902 California SW.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS: Hiawatha (2700 California SW) and Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) are open noon-5:30 pm today, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Second day of three-day swim-meet closure.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), 6-8 pm, no cover, all ages.

KENYON HALL CABARET: Monthly drag show 6:30 pm (7904 35th SW), all ages.

SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC is home, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), vs. Snohomish United.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Heated Rivalry listening party, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

NO SHOW TONIGHT AT THE SKYLARK: Per the calendar.

SPINNING: Revelry Room has an outdoor DJ stage for Summmer Fest (outside sibling Jet City Labs at 4547 California SW), spinning lineup here, throughout the evening.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, “’70s Disco & Funk Skate with DJ Slayground, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!