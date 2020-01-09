West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 5616 California, 9224 20th, 9020 15th SW projects

January 9, 2020 9:00 am
From the city’s twice-weekly bulletin, applications are in for three West Seattle projects, opening two-week comment periods:

5616 CALIFORNIA SW: This is the site immediately south of C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor). 8 townhouses are planned, in 3 buildings, with 5 offstreet-parking spaces. The notice, linked here, explains how to comment. It’s not the first public-comment period for this proposal.

9224 20th SW: The city describes this as a “cottage-housing development,” five 2-story houses with six offstreet-parking spaces. Here’s the location. The notice is linked here.

(corrected address) 9020 15th SW: This too is planned as a group of single-family houses, six 2-story houses with six offstreet-parking spaces. Here’s the location. The notice is linked here.

  • Alex January 9, 2020 (9:22 am)
    Pretty crazy to think, the movement to save CP Coffee from redevelopment on this blog is the only reason that site isn’t twice as large. If it weren’t for WSB, this would likely be a much larger project (large apartment building?) than just 8 townhouses… for better or worse

