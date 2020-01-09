DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 5616 California, 9224 20th, 9020 15th SW projects

From the city’s twice-weekly bulletin, applications are in for three West Seattle projects, opening two-week comment periods:

(Rendering by Cone Architecture)

5616 CALIFORNIA SW: This is the site immediately south of C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor). 8 townhouses are planned, in 3 buildings, with 5 offstreet-parking spaces. The notice, linked here, explains how to comment. It’s not the first public-comment period for this proposal.

9224 20th SW: The city describes this as a “cottage-housing development,” five 2-story houses with six offstreet-parking spaces. Here’s the location. The notice is linked here.

(corrected address) 9020 15th SW: This too is planned as a group of single-family houses, six 2-story houses with six offstreet-parking spaces. Here’s the location. The notice is linked here.