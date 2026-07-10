Late ‘spring cleaning’? The Mount seeking ‘household treasures’ to help fund patio overhaul

We’ve mentioned the patio project at The Mount (WSB sponsor) – here are two ways to lend a hand:

With City and State permits recently signed off, Providence Mount St. Vincent is moving forward with the construction for their patio renovation to increase the quality of life of their residents and to provide a welcoming space for visitors and guests. But they need your help to get to the finish line! Thanks to our generous community, The Mount’s Foundation has raised 85% of our $450,000 fundraising goal to cover the improvements.

Their very own on-site Emilie’s Treasures Thrift Shop will dedicate all sales revenue from July to the campaign. We invite you to stop by and find some unique treasures for yourself or to gift to a special person.

(Quick tip for you, Emilie’s is known for their unique jewels and lovely décor pieces!)

Don’t want to shop but have things to donate? Perfect! Emilie’s Treasures volunteers will be on site two Saturdays in July accepting drive-up/ride-up drop-off donations.

Drive-Up/Ride-Up Drop-Off – Dates and Times

Saturday, July 11 & 18

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

4831 35th Ave SW

See map for directions:

Accepted Items for Donation

· Jewelry (our favorite item!)

· Clothing and accessories (clean/freshly laundered in adult sizes only)

· Shoes (new or slightly used)

· Household items (kitchenware and linens. (We do not accept dish sets)

· Glassware, Vases, Collectables, Knick-Knacks, small pictures and frames

· Seasonal items and decorations

· Clean Linens (in good condition)

We do not accept donations of food, medical supplies or furniture. Thank you in advance for your donation!

Questions? Please call Jessica at 206-938-6194.