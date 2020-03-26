CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 3/26 roundup

One night short of four weeks since the first confirmed King County case of COVID-19, here’s the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

1,577 confirmed positive cases (up 218 from yesterday) 109 confirmed deaths (up 9 from yesterday) Eleven people are currently staying in a King County isolation and quarantine facility

To compare, countywide numbers one week ago were 693 confirmed cases, 60 deaths.

DATA DASHBOARD DOWN: On Wednesday, King County launched a new “dashboard” with far more granular info, such as how many confirmed cases by zip code. However, now it’s down because heavy use crashed it.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 3,207 confirmed cases, 147 deaths; see other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

GOVERNOR’S WARNING: In a streamed news conference today – the first full day his “stay-home order” was in effect – Gov. Inslee warned it may have to last longer than two weeks to conquer the virus. Our coverage has the video.

NO PARKING AT MORE PARKS: You can still go to city, county, or Port parks, but now more of them are no-parking zones.

SPEAKING OF PARKING: The city announced a parking-permit program for health-care workers at certain facilities, mostly downtown.

CHILD CARE: Health-care workers and first responders are getting it for free at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), which expressed gratitude for community support making that possible.

IF YOU’RE HOME WITH THE KID(S) … go bear-hunting!

