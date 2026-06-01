WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another overnight robbery

Seattle Police have released these two summaries together, including a holdup at the Delridge/Orchard Chevron station hours after the South Delridge 7-Eleven holdup:

At 0300 hours, officers reported hearing shots fired just north of the Southwest Precinct. They responded and found an abandoned vehicle that had been recently stolen. The vehicle was checked and no weapons were located. However, while searching the vehicle officers heard another volley of gunfire to the east of their location in the 6700 block of Delridge Way SW, with multiple callers reporting the same. The area was checked but no victims, damaged property, or shell casings were found. GVRU was notified and the vehicle was recovered. While writing this report, an armed robbery occurred just south of the officers’ location. …

At 0318 hours, a clerk at a gas station in the 7100 block of Delridge Way SW reported just having been robbed at gunpoint by two masked men. The suspects fled eastbound in a recently stolen vehicle, which likely had more passengers in the back seat. One of the suspects may have had an extended magazine in his handgun. No shots were fired during the robbery, but the timing and proximity seem to indicate that [the incident above] may be related.