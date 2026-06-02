PLAY BALL! Signup time for West Seattle Baseball’s Summer Crush league

Now that June has arrived, summer break is close, and West Seattle Baseball is signing up players for its Summer Crush program – here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Summer Crush is West Seattle Baseball´s fun summer games-only league that combines some of the organizational elements of the spring league with some of the sandlot-style baseball fun. It is also an opportunity for more reps and new positions in a fun, low-stress situation.

Crush is divided into four divisions: 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U (in PONY-speak, that´s Shetland, Pinto, Mustang, and Bronco). Scores are kept but there are no standings or playoffs. There are not even practices! It’s just “show up and play ball”.

The season runs from July 6 through August 14. 8U Pinto and 12U Bronco are scheduled to play Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. 10U Mustang is scheduled to play Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Shetland is scheduled for Friday nights 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and continues to be a fun T-ball (6u) level of baseball for the kids to run around and play some ball.

For more information visit the West Seattle Baseball website at westseattlebaseball.com

Using Crush to Try a New Division

Often, players who are going to move up a division the following spring will play in the higher division in Crush to get a light introduction to their future age group, but by no means is that a rule or even typical. Most commonly, players play in the same division and level that they played during the Spring season. Players are not allowed to ¨play down,” however.

Taking Vacations? No Problem!

Team rosters are built with summer vacations in mind. Larger rosters can sometimes mean that the batting order gets long, more often, however, it prevents teams being too short-handed to realistically play when multiple players are out of town on family trips. Again, games are scheduled only for weeknights, leaving weekends completely free.

Coaches Needed

And why should all the fun go to the kids? Whether you have had the pleasure of helping as a volunteer coach in the past or have just seen how much fun all the coaches have working with these kids, Crush is a great time to get involved. Every team needs as much coaching help as they can get to make games run smoothly and efficiently. If you are ready to join the ranks of WSB volunteer coaches, be sure to note your interest when registering your player or contact league officials to start the process!

Important Dates

Registration is scheduled to close on June 12. Crush season will begin the week of July 6 and run for 6 weeks ending on August 14.

Questions?

Please reach out to communications@westseattlebaseball.com with any questions regarding the season.