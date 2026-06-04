COUNTDOWN: One month until West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade – more than a parade

(WSB July 4, 2025, photo by Oliver Hamlin)

Now that it’s the 4th of June, we have the chance to remind you that we’re exactly one month away from the peninsula’s biggest 4th of July event – the Kids’ Parade, again presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 10 am start along a neighborhood route that starts at 44th/Sunset [map], heads west a bit, then south, then east to Hamilton Viewpoint, where sack races, games, and food/treat trucks/carts await. No entry forms or RSVPs or entry fees for the parade – just show up (on foot or on human-powered wheels) and you’re part of it! The ANA also is still welcoming sponsors to help cover the costs of running the parade and post-and parade celebration – you can sign up here.