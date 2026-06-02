‘Help us stop drowning now’: No More Under offering free life-saving lessons for kids/teens at West Seattle YMCA

That video from the nonprofit No More Under explains why they are offering a free program at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) this summer – to save lives. Here’s what to know, in case it can help your family, or that of someone you know:

No More Under is partnering with the West Seattle YMCA to offer free 5-day swim and water safety lessons this summer, starting June 29th. These programs are designed for families who may face financial, cultural, or systemic barriers to traditional aquatics programs. Program Details: -Dates: Monday, June 29th to Friday, July 3rd. Afternoons and Evenings. -Location: 3622 SW Snoqualmie -Ages: 5-18 years old Please follow the next steps to register: 1) Create a (free) account with the YMCA.

2) Enroll for ONLY ONE class (time slot) here: bit.ly/WestSeattleYMCASummer2026