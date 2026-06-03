CONGRATULATIONS! Big award for Alki Beach Pride’s Stacy Bass-Walden

(WSB file photo)

Tonight, the Seattle Pride organization announced awards “honoring individuals whose leadership, advocacy, and service have made lasting impacts on the LGBTQIA2S+ community” – and Alki Beach Pride co-founder Stacy Bass-Walden is the major honoree. From Seattle Pride’s announcement:

The Ackerman Award for Service was established by Seattle Pride in 2024 to honor those who exemplify outstanding commitment to serving and uplifting the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

This year the award is being presented to Stacy Bass-Walden, co-founder and co-producer of West Seattle’s Alki Beach Pride — created as a space for marginalized voices. A Black lesbian leader and mentor, she is committed to creating inclusive spaces and supporting the next generation of LGBTQIA2S+ organizers.

Bass-Walden – along with her wife Jolie – founded Alki Beach Pride in 2014. Since then, it has grown from a small gathering, into an annual community celebration centering on queer and BIPOC voices. Her efforts and advocacy have resonated deeply with the community, with a focus on creating diversity, equality, and creating a welcoming space—reflecting the values Seattle Pride strives to uplift every day.