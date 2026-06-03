CONGRATULATIONS! Big award for Alki Beach Pride’s Stacy Bass-Walden

Tonight, the Seattle Pride organization announced awards “honoring individuals whose leadership, advocacy, and service have made lasting impacts on the LGBTQIA2S+ community” – and Alki Beach Pride co-founder Stacy Bass-Walden is the major honoree. From Seattle Pride’s announcement:
The Ackerman Award for Service was established by Seattle Pride in 2024 to honor those who exemplify outstanding commitment to serving and uplifting the LGBTQIA2S+ community.
This year the award is being presented to Stacy Bass-Walden, co-founder and co-producer of West Seattle’s Alki Beach Pride — created as a space for marginalized voices. A Black lesbian leader and mentor, she is committed to creating inclusive spaces and supporting the next generation of LGBTQIA2S+ organizers.
Bass-Walden – along with her wife Jolie – founded Alki Beach Pride in 2014. Since then, it has grown from a small gathering, into an annual community celebration centering on queer and BIPOC voices. Her efforts and advocacy have resonated deeply with the community, with a focus on creating diversity, equality, and creating a welcoming space—reflecting the values Seattle Pride strives to uplift every day.
Seattle Pride planned to present the award at an event tonight on Lake Union. This year’s Alki Beach Pride is scheduled for August 15.
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