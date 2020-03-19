CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 3/19 roundup

Here’s our nightly quick digest of what happened today, 20 days after King County reported its first COVID-19 case – some of which we’ve already reported, some of which we have not:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/18/20. 693 confirmed cases (up 131 from yesterday)

60 confirmed deaths (up 4 from yesterday) These additional deaths include: A man in his 60s, who died on 3/18

A woman in her 80s, who died on 3/14

A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/17 at Overlake Medical Center

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/17 at Overlake Medical Center Of the 60 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

For comparison, the King County numbers one week ago were 270 cases, 27 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 1,376 cases, 74 deaths; other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

GOVERNOR’S NEW ORDERS: Today’s new restrictions – no non-urgent dental or medical procedures. The proclamation goes through mid-May and mentions that protection equipment must be conserved so that those who really need it can get it.

FIRST RESPONDERS IN QUARANTINE: A city website post about a new COVID-19 testing site for first responders ends with this information:

As of March 19, 24 SFD members are currently either in quarantine (if asymptomatic) or isolation (showing symptoms) as a precaution. There are 60 Seattle Police employees in quarantine, and one is in isolation. They remain on leave until 14 days from their initial exposure have passed. Those who develop symptoms can now be tested at this new designated location. Since the beginning of tracking COVID-19 responses, 45 SFD members have been impacted; 21 have completed their 14-day quarantine and have been approved to return to work. The department wants to stress the importance of the public relaying if they have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing when calling 911 for something other than COVID-19 (i.e. fall or vehicle collision), to allow personnel to respond with the appropriate protective equipment.

METRO SERVICE CUTS: More details just announced, but the new schedules won’t be out until Saturday, Metro says.

HOW TO HELP – BLOOD DRIVE UPDATE: A March 27th blood drive that was going to happen outside West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has been moved, and if you signed up for it, you need to reregister – here’s the explanation.

HOW TO HELP – WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: This morning we published an update from WSFB, including a reminder that what they need most is MONEY. (And they’re grateful for everyone who’s helped already!)

HOW TO HELP – CHEER UP BRIDGE PARK RESIDENTS: Here’s a suggestion from the daughter of a resident at the High Point senior-living complex that’s had 3 COVID-19 cases.

LOCAL BUSINESS UPDATES: We continue updating and adding to the restaurant/beverage-business list. Today, we also had two roundups of updates from other local businesses – here and here. Meantime, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has this business-resources webpage up and running.

SAVING THE SALMON: ff schools were open, hundreds of local students would be learning about salmon by raising fry to release in Fauntleroy Creek. Here’s what’s happening instead.

TOMORROW: So far, one local government official has a public event scheduled on Friday:

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Public Health – Seattle & King County Director Patty Hayes will join representatives from faith communities to call for unity while maintaining social distancing recommendations. Faith-based leaders will share their actions for modeling modified religious practices and gatherings in their communities while serving as critical sources of support in King County.

The 10 am event will be livestreamed here.

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302, any time.