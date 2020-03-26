PARK PARKING: Port, county close their lots too – but parks still open

As reported here earlier this week, Seattle Parks as closed parking lots at eight “destination parks” around the city, including Lincoln Park and Alki Beach (as clarified yesterday, Seacrest and Don Armeni were folded in with the latter). Today, the Port of Seattle announced it has closed park parking lots too – that includes, in West Seattle, Jack Block Park, plus T-105 and T-107 on the Duwamish River. And as noted on our partner site White Center Now, King County Parks’ lots also are closed. BUT all three jurisdictions stress that the parks themselves REMAIN OPEN for walking and other social-distancing-friendly activity.
