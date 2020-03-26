West Seattle, Washington

PARK PARKING: Port, county close their lots too – but parks still open

March 26, 2020 4:20 pm
As reported here earlier this week, Seattle Parks as closed parking lots at eight “destination parks” around the city, including Lincoln Park and Alki Beach (as clarified yesterday, Seacrest and Don Armeni were folded in with the latter). Today, the Port of Seattle announced it has closed park parking lots too – that includes, in West Seattle, Jack Block Park, plus T-105 and T-107 on the Duwamish River. And as noted on our partner site White Center Now, King County Parks’ lots also are closed. BUT all three jurisdictions stress that the parks themselves REMAIN OPEN for walking and other social-distancing-friendly activity.

  • Alki resident March 26, 2020 (4:37 pm)
    How does this make sense? So are we expected to take an uber to the park to go for a walk? 

  • Ej March 26, 2020 (4:55 pm)
    Nope. You are supposed to stay home and walk your neighborhood. They are trying to discourage people from going to parks so there aren’t crowds. Park on the street if you must go to a park. Their method seems to be working, yes?  This is not ideal but it will save lives.  

