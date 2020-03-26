HOW TO HELP: What the West Seattle YMCA is doing, with continued community support

An update from the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor):

Due to the statewide mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Y branches, offices, and clinics are temporarily closed for normal operation. Housing, shelter, and counseling services continue with social distancing practices. We are quickly responding to this change and will provide details on our website, and via email to members, as the situation changes.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the West Seattle YMCA pivoted its work and will provide full-day child care at the West Seattle Branch, FREE of charge to first responders and healthcare workers. Members who maintain their membership dues, volunteering, and donating help the Y tremendously, as we take on additional work to meet the growing needs of our fellow community members who are economically or medically vulnerable. We are directing our community funding to critical and essential services such as child care, securing food for vulnerable children, and serving those experiencing homelessness and economic disruption.

To learn more about our efforts in responding to this crisis and how you can help, please visit our website at seattleymca.org/coronavirus/community-action. THANK YOU to our members who have chosen to not cancel their memberships in order to sustain this work! For those who want to support our efforts, there is an option to donate as well.