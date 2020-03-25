How many COVID-19 cases in West Seattle? We finally have that answer

Until today, we only knew about COVID-19 cases in West Seattle because they were announced by an institution. Now, King County has just launched a dashboard with data available by zip code. So here’s what it says for the five zip codes in West Seattle:

98106 – 11 positive tests, 117 people who “have test results,” 0 deaths

98116 – 10 positive tests, 136 test results, 0 deaths

98126 – 12 positive tests, 131 test results, 1 death “due to illness”

98136 – 6 positive tests, 76 test results, 1 death “due to illness”

98146 – 12 positive tests, 95 test results, 0 deaths

(Note that 98146 also stretches southward beyond the city limits.)

The 98126 death is likely the one previously reported here, at Bridge Park (where families have just been told today of a fourth case), but we have no details on the 98136 death. The language in the dashboard notes that deaths are among people with a positive test result who died “due to illness,” without saying outright that COVID-19 is what killed them, so keep that in mind. Again, here’s the dashboard if you want to explore the rest of the city/county yourself.