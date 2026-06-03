WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Multiple gunfire incidents, one suspect

Thanks for the tips. Police have been investigation multiple reports of someone firing a gun into the air near 24th SW and SW Henderson this afternoon, and radio exchanges indicate the same person might be responsible. We already had an inquiry out to police regarding the first report around 1 pm. Then police were dispatched to the area after 5 pm to investigate the possibility that one man had fired into the air then and in the 4 pm hour. Radio exchanges indicate someone was detained but we might not be able to confirm the status of the case until tomorrow. No injuries were reported.