NEIGHBORHOODS: ‘Teddy-bear hunting’

10:28 AM: Yes, it’s OK to go out for a walk (or run, or bike ride) during the stay-home order. We’ve featured a few neighborhood displays meant to provide something for neighbors to see on their walks – and this one seems to be gaining traction here as well as across the nation. Sean is the latest to send word of sightings for “teddy-bear hunts” – if you have a bear, put it in your window, so kids walking by will see it. The photos above are from a friend of his who spotted several in Highland Park; Sean has one in his window near 35th/Thistle. What’s in YOUR neighborhood windows? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

10:57 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo from North Admiral (near 45th/Seattle)!