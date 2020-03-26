West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

47℉

NEIGHBORHOODS: ‘Teddy-bear hunting’

March 26, 2020 10:28 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Neighborhoods | Seen around town | West Seattle news

10:28 AM: Yes, it’s OK to go out for a walk (or run, or bike ride) during the stay-home order. We’ve featured a few neighborhood displays meant to provide something for neighbors to see on their walks – and this one seems to be gaining traction here as well as across the nation. Sean is the latest to send word of sightings for “teddy-bear hunts” – if you have a bear, put it in your window, so kids walking by will see it. The photos above are from a friend of his who spotted several in Highland Park; Sean has one in his window near 35th/Thistle. What’s in YOUR neighborhood windows? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

10:57 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo from North Admiral (near 45th/Seattle)!

Share This

3 Replies to "NEIGHBORHOODS: 'Teddy-bear hunting'"

  • just wondering March 26, 2020 (11:17 am)
    Reply

    I only have a little stuffed white lamb but I put it in my window!

  • 1000amys March 26, 2020 (11:42 am)
    Reply

    We found a few in Puget Ridge!

  • Loretta March 26, 2020 (11:59 am)
    Reply

    Draw one!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.