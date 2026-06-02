CONGRATULATIONS! 7 soccer players from West Seattle help lead their high school to state championship

Our region’s “summer of soccer” is about more than the FIFA World Cup matches, and here’s the latest proof – congratulations to seven West Seattle boys and their teammates on the Vashon Island High School soccer team that just won a state championship! The news is from one player’s proud parent Maija:

(Photo courtesy Dawn Stief)

Seven West Seattle residents played key roles in helping the Vashon High School boys soccer team capture the 2026 WIAA State Championship in Division 1A on Saturday at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

The No. 2-ranked Vashon Pirates defeated the Meridian Trojans 3–0 to secure the state title and cap off an outstanding season.

Among the championship-winning Pirates roster are West Seattle residents Marshall Wade, Connor Delcamp, Jeff Nelson, Pierce Fowler, Lewis Thompson, Mason Haynes, and Caeden Miller.

(Photo courtesy Anna Cobb)

This group includes five seniors who conclude their four years at Vashon High School by raising the state championship trophy while also earning recognition for their academic achievements, community service, and strong character.