BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: New details of this year’s grandest grand opening, Thunder Road Guitars’ new home, with ‘giant giveaways’

It’s moving week for Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor), heading from Morgan Junction to Admiral Junction, where West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind guitar shop will celebrate its grand opening at 2611 California SW starting Saturday morning and lasting all weekend. Thunder Road proprietor Frank Gross promised more details when he first announced the grand-opening date, and here they are:

Join us this weekend June 6th and June 7th for the Thunder Road Guitars Grand Opening at 2611 California Ave SW. We are hosting a ribbon-cutting with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce at 9:45 am on Saturday and the doors will officially open at 10 am.

– We will have a 10% discount on in-store and online purchases all weekend long (some exclusions apply). Use discount code 2611california.

– We are giving away grab bags to the first 30 people in line that will have an Electro-Harmonix Big Muff 2 as well some some Thunder Road swag and swag from some of our favorite vendors

– We are doing two GIANT giveaways, one Saturday and one Sunday.

Saturday Giveaway:

– Fender American Vintage Stratocaster

– Two-Rock Amplifier

– Pedals from some of our favorite brands

– Swag from Ernie Ball + Gibson + More

Sunday Giveaway:

– Gretsch Brian Setzer Signature signed by Brian

– Magnatone Baby M80 signed by the one and only Billy Gibbons

– Pedals from some of our favorite brands

– Swag from Ernie Ball + Gibson + More

How do you enter the giveaway?

Show up on the day you want to win to enter:

-Saturday = Saturday entry

-Sunday = Sunday entry

Winners will be announced at the end of business each day.

We’ll have Fundamental Coffee and Top Pot Doughnuts on hand Saturday morning for everyone waiting in line and our early customers. Then, from 1–3 PM, Todd from Elliott Bay Brewery will be in the house pouring beer from our favorite neighborhood pub.

There is a suggested donation for the beer, with all proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Junction Association and the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Thunder Road will match all donation dollars generated through beer sales.

We’ve put an immense amount of thought and effort into the design and feel of the new location. We absolutely love it, and we think you will too.

Stop by and see us this weekend!