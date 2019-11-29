NEXT WEEK: Avalon/35th project moves onto SW Alaska

Crews on the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project have been off the past two days but are scheduled to resume work with a new phase: Moving onto the SW Alaska block that’s also part of the plan, between 35th and 36th. The latest SDOT update:

We are continuing to install traffic and parking signs on SW Avalon Way. Please take note of the 2-hour parking signs being installed on SW Bradford St, and south of SW Bradford St.

Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW):

As soon as the week of December 2, we will be closing the south side of 36th Ave SW at SW Alaska St for a few weeks to install new water utilities. Please expect loud noise, dust, and vibrations while we complete this work.

As we begin work on SW Alaska St, please follow King County Metro’s Rider Alerts to stay up to date on bus stop changes.

Work near 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection:

We are continuing work at the northeast corner of 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way to install water utilities, pour new road panels, and rebuild sidewalks and curb ramps. This intersection will continue to change as work continues. Please drive slowly as our traffic control will shift frequently.

Please expect:

*Traffic delays at the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection due to temporary lane reductions

*One lane of travel in each direction on SW Avalon Way

*Right turns in and out of driveways at this time

Work is continuing in Zones C, D and E. See our website or most recent email updates for more information on what’s taking place.