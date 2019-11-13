BIZNOTES: 2 from The Junction

Two biznotes from the West Seattle Junction:

CARMILIA’S 17TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY: From Carmilia’s Boutique (4528 California SW) proprietor Linda Sabee:

Carmilia’s will be celebrating our 17th year in the neighborhood with three days of shopping fun and events. We’re kicking things off tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, with a trunk show featuring two local designers and a local CBD product, from 4:00-9:00 – Jules Accessory Design, Origami Crane Clothing, and Heylo Cannabis Lube. Friday and Saturday, the fun continues with new deliveries and specials all day both days. We’re open 11:00 am-6:00 pm.

If that’s not enough to convince you to stop by, Linda adds, “I’ll be serving my somewhat famous cake on Friday the 15th. That’s our actual anniversary and my cake is amazing. Triple-layer chocolate with peanut butter honey frosting.” (WSB photo, 2017)

LADY JAYE ADDS BRUNCH: Two months after the restaurant/bar opened at 4523 California SW, co-proprietor Evan Carter has news of an addition: “We will be starting brunch service this Sunday, November 17th, from 10 am-2 pm. Then we will be continuing service every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-2 pm moving forward. We believe this will be another great option for the Farmers’ Market shoppers to have!: