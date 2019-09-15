FOLLOWUP: Preview Lady Jaye, three days before grand opening

(WSB photos)

Meet “Cletus” the one-ton smoker, out on the deck behind Lady Jaye, which (as we reported earlier this week) opens this Wednesday (September 18th). When we first reported on the plan for this new Junction venue (in the ex-Pecado Bueno space at 4523 California SW), they mentioned the intention to spotlight smoked meats and cocktails. They meant it. Co-founder Evan Carter tells the story of needing a forklift to get the smoker into place. We met Evan and the other three co-founders during a preview visit this afternoon:

Evan’s at left. L-R with him are Sara Rosales, Tyler Palagi, Charlie Garrison (all formerly of Radiator Whiskey). They have spent the last few months remaking the space into their new restaurant/bar.

The “dark, warm wood” focus is inside and out; the patio is part covered, part not, and retains the fire pit that predated Lady Jaye. Some art too, including this:

So what’s on the menu, you ask? A specialty will be the “Forever Smoked Turkey Drum,” with ancho barbecue sauce and lime crema. Smoked chicken, too. And a sandwich with smoked bologna. It’s not all for carnivores, though. Evan explains they’re smoking veggies, too. And the opening menu’s selection of salads includes shaved summer squash as well as a salad with burrata cheese, green beans, and crostini.

As for the beverages, they’re focusing on whiskey and agave. But the menu also includes beer (draft as well as bottle/can) and wine plus seltzers/spritzers.

Lady Jaye is all ages and will seat about 60 inside (including the bar, where you can have the “full dinner experience”), ~35 on the patio. They’ll be open 3-midnight for starters, adding weekend brunch soon.