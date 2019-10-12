CRIME PREVENTION: Precinct newsletter, and events ahead

If you haven’t already seen Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner‘s latest newsletter, here it is, focusing on property crime:

As noted at the end of the newsletter, which you also can read here in PDF, you’re invited to several events ahead with local police involvement. First one is Tuesday, October 15, at 7 pm, when the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council convenes at the precinct (2300 SW Webster) for its next meeting, including a presentation on preventing home burglaries.