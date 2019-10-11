11 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Orange-crested Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First, a traffic reminder:

TUNNEL/99: The southbound 99 tunnel is scheduled to reopen by 8 am after its overnight closure, but as announced by WSDOT, northbound 99 is closed all weekend from the West Seattle Bridge to the north end of the tunnel. The closure is scheduled to end by 4 am Monday; as always, we’ll be monitoring and will publish an update if that changes.

Now, the highlights:

SSC GARDEN CENTER SEASON CLOSEOUT: End-of-season sale for the Garden Center on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: 10 am-5 pm, first day to shop skis, snowboards, other gear at the West Seattle VFW. (3601 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE EXHIBITORS AT HOME SHOW 2: Going to Home Show 2 at CenturyLink Field Event Center? Look for West Seattle’s own Potter Construction (WSB sponsor), Hansmire Builders, and West Seattle Electric and Solar. 10 am-8 pm. (800 Occidental Ave. S.)

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: Noon-3 pm, bring your pup(s) to Meat The Live Butcher to check out the new doggie walk-up window! (9432 16th SW)

MEET MINIATURE HORSES! They’ll be at Tin Dog Brewing, on the east side of South Park, 1-4 pm. (309 S. Cloverdale)

WEST SEATTLE OKTOBERFEST: 3 pm-10 pm at Ounces, second of three days. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS: West Seattle Helpline‘s fall dinner and auction, 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

JOE ADAMI: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

MALLET HEAD, BENEFITING WSHS ALUMNI: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, a benefit for the West Seattle High School Alumni Association as The Tom Collier Quartet presents “20th Century American Music: Decade By Decade.” (7904 35th SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: 9 pm, How Now Brown Cow, Water Babies at Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

